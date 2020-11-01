Marketaxess is Among the Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (MKTX, MSCI, TRI, MORN, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 83.30. Following is Msci Inc with a a P/E ratio of 64.63. Thomson Reuters ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 51.06.

Morningstar Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 44.57, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 39.35.

