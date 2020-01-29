Marinemax Inc Falls 2.74% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.48 to a high of $21.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.16 on volume of 55,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Marinemax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.15 and a 52-week low of $13.73 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $20.60 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

