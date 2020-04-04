Marinemax Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (HZO, PRTY, ULTA, FIVE, SBH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Marinemax Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 52.8%. Following is Party City Holdc with a projected earnings growth of 48.5%. Ulta Beauty Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 31.9%.

Five Below follows with a projected earnings growth of 30.9%, and Sally Beauty Hol rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 26.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sally Beauty Hol on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.85. Since that call, shares of Sally Beauty Hol have fallen 57.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.