Marine Products is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (MPX, ELY, ESCA, NLS, MAT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Marine Products ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.93. Callaway Golf Co is next with a sales per share of $12.08. Escalade Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $12.20.

Nautilus Inc follows with a sales per share of $13.35, and Mattel Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $14.11.

