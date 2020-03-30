Marcus & Millich is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (MMI, HF, RMAX, RLGY, ASPS)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Marcus & Millich ranks highest with a an RPE of $957,000. Hff Inc-A is next with a an RPE of $597,000. Re/Max Holdings ranks third highest with a an RPE of $572,000.
Realogy Holdings follows with a an RPE of $520,000, and Altisource Port rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $121,000.
