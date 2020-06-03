Marathon Petrole Falls 4.34% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.05 to a high of $40.85. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.63 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Marathon Petrolehas traded in a range of $38.38 to $69.65 and are now at $38.65. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marathon Petrole and will alert subscribers who have MPC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.