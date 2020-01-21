Marathon Petrole Falls 1.93% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.05 to a high of $56.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $56.56 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marathon Petrole have traded between a low of $43.96 and a high of $69.65 and are now at $55.92, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marathon Petrole on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $62.81. Since that call, shares of Marathon Petrole have fallen 9.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.