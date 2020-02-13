Marathon Petrole is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MPC , PBF , VLO , REGI , PSX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC ) ranks first with a gain of 3.26%; Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF ) ranks second with a gain of 3.18%; and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO ) ranks third with a gain of 0.99%.

Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI ) follows with a gain of 0.83% and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.72%.

