Marathon Oil Rises 8.43% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.80 to a high of $4.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.80 on volume of 29.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marathon Oil on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.17. Since that call, shares of Marathon Oil have fallen 70.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Marathon Oil has traded in a range of $3.02 to $18.93 and is now at $3.92, 30% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.1%.