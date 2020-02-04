Marathon Oil (MRO) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $3.26

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $3.20 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $3.26. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $3.34 and $3.48 will be of interest.

Marathon Oil share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.93 and a 52-week low of $3.02 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $3.12 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) has potential upside of 617.7% based on a current price of $3.12 and analysts' consensus price target of $22.39. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.02 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.55.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marathon Oil on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.17. Since that call, shares of Marathon Oil have fallen 74.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.