Marathon Oil (MRO) Approaches New Downside Target of $4.54

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) opened today below their pivot of $4.94 and have already reached the first level of support at $4.74. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $4.54 and $4.14.

There is potential upside of 354.2% for shares of Marathon Oil based on a current price of $4.93 and an average consensus analyst price target of $22.39. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $5.57 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $10.77.

Marathon Oil share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.93 and a 52-week low of $3.02 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $4.93 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Marathon Oil on April 9th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Marathon Oil have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor MRO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.