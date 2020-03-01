Manpowergroup In is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (MAN, KELYA, BBSI, NSP, TBI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Manpowergroup In ranks highest with a sales per share of $326.78. Following is Kelly Services-A with a sales per share of $142.04. Barrett Bus Svcs ranks third highest with a sales per share of $128.20.

Insperity Inc follows with a sales per share of $83.52, and Trueblue Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $61.00.

