Manitowoc Co has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (MTW, SPAR, NAV, TEX, BLBD)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Manitowoc Co ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 189.6%. Spartan Motors is next with a future earnings growth of 69.8%. Navistar Intl ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 56.2%.

Terex Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 29.1%, and Blue Bird Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 25.0%.

