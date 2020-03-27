Manitowoc Co is Among the Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Highest Beta (MTW, RAIL, CAT, TEX, PCAR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Manitowoc Co ranks highest with a a beta of 1.7. Freightcar Ameri is next with a a beta of 1.6. Caterpillar Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Terex Corp follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Paccar Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

