Manitowoc Co is Among the Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Highest Beta (MTW, RAIL, CAT, TEX, PCAR)

03/27/2020
Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Manitowoc Co ranks highest with a a beta of 1.7. Freightcar Ameri is next with a a beta of 1.6. Caterpillar Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Terex Corp follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Paccar Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Terex Corp on February 18th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.08. Since that call, shares of Terex Corp have fallen 46.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

