Manhattan Assoc Falls 11.23% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Manhattan Assoc (NASDAQ:MANH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.21 to a high of $89.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $85.20 on volume of 433,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Manhattan Assoc have traded between a low of $40.83 and a high of $90.46 and are now at $80.51, which is 97% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% higher and 0.56% higher over the past week, respectively.