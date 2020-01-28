Mallinckrodt Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.64%

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.65 to a high of $4.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.80 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mallinckrodt have traded between a low of $1.43 and a high of $27.33 and are now at $4.71, which is 229% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 3.72% lower and 3.88% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mallinckrodt on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Mallinckrodt have risen 62.9%. We continue to monitor MNK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.