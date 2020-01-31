MySmarTrend
Maiden Holdings has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Reinsurance Industry (MHLD, RGA, RE, RNR, TPRE)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:27am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a sales growth of 693.8%. Reinsurance Grou is next with a sales growth of 863.0%. Everest Re Group ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,404.3%.

Renaissancere follows with a sales growth of 2,175.2%, and Third Point Rein rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 3,628.3%.

