Maiden Holdings has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Reinsurance Industry (MHLD, TPRE, RGA, RE, RNR)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 0.50. Third Point Rein is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.82. Reinsurance Grou ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.85.

Everest Re Group follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.70, and Renaissancere rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.65.

