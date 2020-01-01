Maiden Holdings is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (MHLD, RGA, RE, RNR, TPRE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a sales growth of 693.8%. Reinsurance Grou is next with a sales growth of 863.0%. Everest Re Group ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,404.3%.

Renaissancere follows with a sales growth of 2,175.2%, and Third Point Rein rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 3,628.3%.

