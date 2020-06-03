Maiden Holdings is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (MHLD, TPRE, RGA, ESGR, RE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.10. Following is Third Point Rein with a a price to book ratio of 0.55. Reinsurance Grou ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.87.

Enstar Group Ltd follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.10, and Everest Re Group rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.26.

