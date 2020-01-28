Maiden Holdings is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Beta (MHLD, Y, ESGR, TPRE, RGA)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Maiden Holdings ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Alleghany Corp is next with a a beta of 1.1. Enstar Group Ltd ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.
Third Point Rein follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Reinsurance Grou rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
