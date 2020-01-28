MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Maiden Holdings is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Beta (MHLD, Y, ESGR, TPRE, RGA)

Written on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 2:26am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Maiden Holdings ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Alleghany Corp is next with a a beta of 1.1. Enstar Group Ltd ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Third Point Rein follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Reinsurance Grou rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Maiden Holdings on November 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $0.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Maiden Holdings have risen 12.4%. We continue to monitor Maiden Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest beta maiden holdings alleghany corp enstar group ltd third point rein reinsurance grou

Ticker(s): MHLD Y ESGR TPRE RGA

Contact Amy Schwartz