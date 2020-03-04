Madison Square-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.62%

Madison Square-A (NYSE:MSG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $200.11 to a high of $206.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $203.55 on volume of 126,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Madison Square-A has traded in a range of $182.47 to $316.39 and is now at $200.76, 10% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Madison Square-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Madison Square-A in search of a potential trend change.