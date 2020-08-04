Madison Square-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.45%

Madison Square-A (NYSE:MSG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $224.50 to a high of $237.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $228.34 on volume of 78,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Madison Square-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $316.39 and a 52-week low of $182.47 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $237.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

