Madison Square-A Rises 2.38% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Madison Square-A (NYSE:MSG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $233.22 to a high of $242.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $237.79 on volume of 158,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Madison Square-A and will alert subscribers who have MSG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Madison Square-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $182.47 and a high of $316.39 and are now at $235.38, 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.