Madison Square-A Rises 1.01% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Madison Square-A (NYSE:MSG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $299.64 to a high of $311.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $299.96 on volume of 284,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Madison Square-A and will alert subscribers who have MSG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Madison Square-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $247.57 and a high of $315.95 and are now at $308.73, 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 0.60% higher over the past week, respectively.