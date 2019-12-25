Madison Square-A has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (MSG, WWE, AMC, EROS, IMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Madison Square-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.0%. World Wrestlin-A is next with a an earnings yield of 1.2%. Amc Entertainmen ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.7%.

Eros Internation follows with a an earnings yield of 2.0%, and Imax Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.8%.

