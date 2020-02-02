Madison Square-A is Among the Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Lowest Beta (MSG, CNK, RDI, BTN, AMC)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Madison Square-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Cinemark Holding with a a beta of 0.8. Reading Intl-A ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Ballantyne Strong Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Amc Entertainmen rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

