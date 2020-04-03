Madison Square-A is Among the Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (MSG, LYV, AMC, DIS, VIAB)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Madison Square-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $65.48. Live Nation Ente is next with a sales per share of $50.64. Amc Entertainmen ranks third highest with a sales per share of $39.92.

Walt Disney Co follows with a sales per share of $37.26, and Viacom Inc-B rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $32.07.

