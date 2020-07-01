Madison Square-A is Among the Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (MSG, DIS, VIAB, LYV, FOX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Madison Square-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.19. Following is Walt Disney Co with a FCF per share of $5.56. Viacom Inc-B ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.69.

Live Nation Ente follows with a FCF per share of $1.88, and Twenty-First - B rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.84.

