Madison Square-A is Among the Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (MSG, LYV, WWE, AMC, IMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Madison Square-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 82.4%. Live Nation Ente is next with a EBITDA growth of 65.0%. World Wrestlin-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 48.1%.

Amc Entertainmen follows with a EBITDA growth of 34.8%, and Imax Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 34.0%.

