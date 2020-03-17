Macy'S Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.74%

Macy'S Inc (:M) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.00 to a high of $6.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.50 on volume of 10.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macy'S Inc have traded between the current low of $6.00 and a high of $26.33 and are now at $6.33. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Macy'S Inc and will alert subscribers who have M in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.