Macy'S Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.88%

Macy'S Inc (:M) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.01 to a high of $11.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.01 on volume of 5.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Macy'S Inchas traded in a range of $10.01 to $26.33 and are now at $10.03. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.