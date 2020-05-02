Macy'S Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.55%

Macy'S Inc (:M) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.64 to a high of $17.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.05 on volume of 8.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macy'S Inc have traded between a low of $14.11 and a high of $26.33 and are now at $17.05, which is 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

