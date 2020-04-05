Macy'S Inc Falls 3.26% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Macy'S Inc (:M) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.96 to a high of $5.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.31 on volume of 13.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Macy'S Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.38 and a high of $24.50 and are now at $5.18, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 12.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.6%.

