Macrogenics Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (MGNX)

Macrogenics Inc's stock is down -6.0% to $27.89 on heavy trading volume. About 4.9 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 4.3 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macrogenics Inc have traded between a low of $4.04 and a high of $32.68 and are now at $26.32, which is 551% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 9.2%.