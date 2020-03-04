Macquarie Infras Trading Lower Today on Above-Average Volume (MIC)

Macquarie Infras's stock is down 27.4% to $17.43 on heavy trading volume. About 3.7 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.6 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, Macquarie Infras has traded in a range of $12.50 to $45.93 and is now at $24.01, 92% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.