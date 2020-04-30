Macom Technology Rises 5.54% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.80 to a high of $31.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.25 on volume of 895,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Macom Technology share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.48 and a high of $31.86 and are now at $30.49, 144% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.86% higher and 0.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Macom Technology on April 6th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Macom Technology have risen 41.5%. We continue to monitor MTSI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.