Mack-Cali Realty Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.86%

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.97 to a high of $20.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.26 on volume of 95,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Mack-Cali Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.74 and a high of $24.88 and are now at $20.04, 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mack-Cali Realty. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mack-Cali Realty in search of a potential trend change.