Macerich Co Rises 1.99% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.61 to a high of $25.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.90 on volume of 474,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Macerich Co has traded in a range of $24.94 to $47.05 and is now at $26.14, 5% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macerich Co on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.36. Since that call, shares of Macerich Co have fallen 12.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.