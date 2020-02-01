Macerich Co has the Best Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry (MAC , REG , SPG , O , BRX )

Below are the top five companies in the Retail REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.47%; Regency Centers (NYSE:REG ) ranks second with a gain of 1.11%; and Simon Property (NYSE:SPG ) ranks third with a gain of 0.93%.

Realty Income (NYSE:O ) follows with a gain of 0.52% and Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.40%.

