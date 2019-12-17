Macerich Co Falls 1.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.71 to a high of $26.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.82 on volume of 158,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macerich Co on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.36. Since that call, shares of Macerich Co have fallen 10.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Macerich Co has traded in a range of $25.53 to $48.02 and is now at $25.75, 1% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.