Macerich Co Falls 1.66% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.72 to a high of $6.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.78 on volume of 943,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macerich Co on February 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.99. Since that call, shares of Macerich Co have fallen 73.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Macerich Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.52 and a high of $44.73 and are now at $5.91, 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.57% lower and 5.82% lower over the past week, respectively.