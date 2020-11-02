Macerich Co is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MAC , SKT , RPAI , BRX , WRI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Retail REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC ) ranks first with a gain of 11.22%; Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.46%; and Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI ) ranks third with a gain of 2.35%.

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) follows with a gain of 2.16% and Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.40%.

