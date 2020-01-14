Lyondellbasell-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.61%

Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.86 to a high of $92.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $91.24 on volume of 584,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Lyondellbasell-A has traded in a range of $68.61 to $98.91 and is now at $92.08, 34% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.08% lower over the past week, respectively.