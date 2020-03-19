Lyondellbasell-A Rises 15.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.22 to a high of $46.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 15.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.25 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Lyondellbasell-A has traded in a range of $33.71 to $98.91 and is now at $46.94, 39% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 3.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lyondellbasell-A and will alert subscribers who have LYB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.