Lyondellbasell-A has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (LYB, TSE, KRO, WLK, KOP)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Lyondellbasell-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -2.1%. Trinseo Sa is next with a EBITDA growth of 5.5%. Kronos Worldwide ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.5%.

Westlake Chemica follows with a EBITDA growth of 18.5%, and Koppers Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 42.8%.

