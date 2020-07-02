Lyondellbasell-A has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (LYB, WLK, TSE, CBT, HWKN)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Lyondellbasell-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.19. Westlake Chemica is next with a FCF per share of $7.44. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.57.
Cabot Corp follows with a FCF per share of $3.10, and Hawkins Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.21.
