Lyondellbasell-A is Among the Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (LYB, KRO, KOP, TSE, WLK)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Lyondellbasell-A ranks highest with a ROE of 6,555.9%. Following is Kronos Worldwide with a ROE of 6,238.9%. Koppers Holdings ranks third highest with a ROE of 5,595.8%.

Trinseo Sa follows with a ROE of 5,138.5%, and Westlake Chemica rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,292.5%.

