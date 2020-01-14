Lyondellbasell-A is Among the Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (LYB, KRO, KOP, TSE, WLK)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Lyondellbasell-A ranks highest with a ROE of 6,555.9%. Following is Kronos Worldwide with a ROE of 6,238.9%. Koppers Holdings ranks third highest with a ROE of 5,595.8%.
Trinseo Sa follows with a ROE of 5,138.5%, and Westlake Chemica rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,292.5%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Westlake Chemica and will alert subscribers who have WLK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity lyondellbasell-a kronos worldwide koppers holdings trinseo sa westlake chemica