Lydall Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.23%

Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.40 to a high of $21.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.75 on volume of 51,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lydall Inc have traded between a low of $17.90 and a high of $31.71 and are now at $21.88, which is 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lydall Inc on October 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.50. Since that call, shares of Lydall Inc have fallen 4.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.