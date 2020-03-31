Lumentum Hol is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LITE , ANET , INFN , CIEN , CSCO )

Below are the top five companies in the Communications Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE ) ranks first with a gain of 6.11%; Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET ) ranks second with a gain of 6.09%; and Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN ) ranks third with a gain of 4.86%.

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN ) follows with a gain of 4.65% and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.86%.

